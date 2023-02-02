MPD officer continues fighting for his life after being shot at library, says pastor

Bishop Brandon Porter of Greater Community Temple COGIC identified the Memphis Police Officer who was injured as 49-year-old Geoffrey Redd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library while responding to a trespassing complaint is fighting for his life, according to the officer’s church pastor.

Bishop Brandon Porter of Greater Community Temple COGIC identified the officer as 49-year-old Geoffrey Redd. Bishop Porter said Redd was a member of the church and Director of church security there. He told ABC24 Officer Redd is still critical, and is asking the community to send their prayers.

Officers were called to the library Thursday and encountered a man who had been the subject of a trespassing call in the same neighborhood, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister said.

The TBI said man had started a confrontation with another person inside the library, and when two officers attempted to talk with him, he pulled out a weapon and shot one of them. They said the other officer returned fire, shooting and killing Torence Jackson Jr., 28, of Indianapolis.

There were employees and patrons inside the library at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured, McAlister said.

The TBI is working on the case at the request of the Shelby County prosecutor. The bureau often investigates shootings and other use-of-force incidents around the state when officers are involved.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released this statement after the shooting: “Please pray for the injured police officer. I spent the afternoon with the officer’s family, pastor and some co-workers, and they need to be uplifted in prayer too.”

The Memphis City Council issued the following statement Friday: "Yesterday, a shooting took place at the Poplar-White Station Memphis Library that resulted in an officer of the Memphis Police Department being taken to a hospital in critical condition. While the details surrounding the shooting are currently being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the City Council would like for the people of Memphis to know that we stand against any senseless act of violence upon any person. We believe that everyone should be able to work, live, and enjoy the City of Memphis safely alongside one another.

Though our city has experienced great tragedies, one with the death of Tyre Nichols and another with the incident at one of its libraries, Memphis is strong. Together, we have what it takes to make our city safer, better for all who call Memphis home. We wish the officer a swift recovery."

