MPD releases crime numbers during pandemic, carjackings up 90 percent

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police have released its latest crime numbers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auto thefts are up 31.6 percent from this time last year. MPD says they are still having problems with people leaving their cars running and unattended.

Burglaries (non residential) are up 58 percent. Robberies of an individual are down 8.9 percent. Carjackings are very prevalent. They are up nearly 90 percent.

Shoplifting is down 14.5 percent. Business burglaries are down 31 percent.