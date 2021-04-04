MPD search for man accused in the shooting death of 4-year-old boy

If you know the whereabouts of Terrell Woods, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the man, they say shot and killed a 4-year-old Saturday night.

According to the investigation, Terrell Woods got into an altercation with another man while standing outside of a vehicle.

Officers say Woods then fired a shot into the vehicle that hit the boy.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound.

First responders say he later died.

Memphis Police have issued an arrest warrant for Terrell Woods.

Woods is accused of First Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt Felony with First Degree Murder.