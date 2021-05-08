MPD: Missing 1-year-old boy found safe

MPD says the baby went missing after an unsupervised visit from his father.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: MPD says 1-year-old Jonathan Funchess Jr. has been found safe.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Memphis Police has issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen with his father Friday night.

Police say Jonathan Funchess Jr. was last seen with his father Jonathan Funchess Sr. in the 3400 block of Spottswood Avenue for an unsupervised visitation.

Funchess Senior can't be contacted and refuses to return the baby.

Jonathan Funchess Junior can be described as a light skin black male with brown eyes weighing 24 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, khaki pants, white and pink Nike Air-Max tennis shoes.

Authorities describe Funchess' vehicle as a 2009 Cadillac with the Tennessee tag 0DO4812.