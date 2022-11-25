MPD searching for missing 17-year-old girl

According to MPD, Terrica Wright was last seen in the 3400 Block of Providence Dr. MPD said she left her home without permission and has not returned.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a Missing Child Alert for a 17-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday, Nov. 23.

According to MPD, Terrica Wright was last seen in the 3400 Block of Providence Dr. MPD said she left her home without permission and has not returned.

Wright was last seen with her hair in braids and a pink bonnet. She was last seen wearing a red and blue shirt, black jogging pants and white, open toe sandals.

Wright is 5 feet 3 inches tall, and she weighs 160 pounds.