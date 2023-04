MPD said the suspect was a man in a gray sedan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot around 7 p.m. on South Lauderdale and Waldorf in South Memphis.

The man who was shot was found and then transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.