MPD searching for missing teen

Makiyah King been missing since October 7.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl named Makiyah King who has been missing since October 7.

Makiyah was last seen leaving her home on the 6000 block of Tiffany Rd.

She is 5-foot-2 and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, burgundy hoodie and black and white crocs, entering a dark colored sedan.