MPD searching for missing teen

Makiyah King been missing since October 7.
Credit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl named Makiyah King who has been missing since October 7.

Makiyah was last seen leaving her home on the 6000 block of Tiffany Rd.

She is 5-foot-2 and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, burgundy hoodie and black and white crocs, entering a dark colored sedan.

If you’ve seen her or have any information on where she could be call MPD at 901-545-2677 or the missing person bureau at 901-636-4479.

