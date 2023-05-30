MPD: Carjacking suspect shot by officer near Berclair area

MPD said it happened about 2:30 p.m. on the area of Sumter St. and Eastern Dr. near Berclair, north of Summer Ave. and Tutwiler.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a carjacking suspect is in the hospital after being shot by an MPD officer Tuesday afternoon.

MPD said it happened about 2:30 p.m. on the area of Sumter St. and Eastern Dr. near Berclair, north of Summer Ave. and Tutwiler.

MPD said officers were responding to a carjacking 7000 block of Eastern Dr. where a Chevrolet Trailblazer was taken. They said they spotted the stolen vehicle and chased the suspect, who investigators said bailed out in the 800 block of Eastern.

MPD said the suspect fired a shot at an officer, and the officer returned fire, hitting the suspect once. They said the suspect was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD said no officers injured.

They also said they don't know yet if the suspect is responsible for any additional crimes. They said he will be taken into custody when he is discharged from the hospital.