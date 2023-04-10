MPD: 3-year-old dead after car crash in South Memphis, third young person struck by a car in one day

MPD confirms this was the third young person to be struck by a vehicle in Memphis in one afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 3-year-old was struck by a car in South Memphis and died on Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

They were transported from the 1900 block of Tacoma Avenue to Le Bonheur in critical condition, according to MPD.

Officers are on the scene of a pedestrian crash in the 1900 block of Tacoma Ave. A toddler was struck by a vehicle and she was xported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The responsible driver stayed on the scene. pic.twitter.com/lxhzc8qgWt — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 11, 2023

MPD confirms this was the third young person in one afternoon to be struck by a vehicle in Memphis.

The person responsible for this incident stayed on the scene, according to MPD.