MPD: 3-year-old dead after car crash in South Memphis, third young person struck by a car in one day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 3-year-old was struck by a car in South Memphis and died on Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
They were transported from the 1900 block of Tacoma Avenue to Le Bonheur in critical condition, according to MPD.
MPD confirms this was the third young person in one afternoon to be struck by a vehicle in Memphis.
The person responsible for this incident stayed on the scene, according to MPD.
The location of the incident, west of Memphis International Airport, is near Winchester Elementary School.