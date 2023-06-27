MPD issues traffic alerts at several intersections due to power outages and total blackouts

Intersections with non-functioning traffic lights should be avoided or treated like a four-way stop.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) issued traffic alerts in several areas because various parts of the city are still experiencing power outages and total blackouts caused by thunderstorms that hit Shelby County Sunday, June 25.

Memphis light, Gas and Water said crews are working to restore power, but the utility company warned customers to prepare for multiple days without power.

MLGW said the Residential Contact Center operating in storm mode and will only handle emergency calls at this time. The utility company also said on Monday that there will be no disconnections for non-payment until further notice.

Traffic lights have been reported out at the following intersections. Intersections with non-functioning traffic lights should be avoided or treated like a four-way stop.

Frayser at Redcoat

Frayser at New Allen

Frayser at Hawkins Mill

Austin Peay at Coleman

Austin Peay at Covington Pike

Austin Peay at Jones

Methodist Hospital at Covington Pike

Egypt Central at Singelton Pkwy

Egypt Central at Austin Peay

Morrison at Austin Peay

Dexter at Appling

Canada Rd at I-40

Hwy 64 at Rock Creek

Hwy 64 at I-40

Call 901-528-4465 to report emergencies like downed power lines and gas leaks. MLGW customers can report power outages and check the status of their outage through My Account or by calling the automated outage number: 901-544-6500.