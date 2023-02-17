MPD officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death scheduled for first court hearing

The five former officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols are scheduled to be arraigned in court today. Several press conferences will follow.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The five former Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers charged with second degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols are scheduled to appear in court for their first hearing Friday, Feb. 17, and civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump says a news conference will follow the bond arraignment hearings.

The officers, Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith, will either plea guilty or not guilty in court.

Nichols was left unconscious, brutally beaten and unrecognizable after what was supposed to be a regular traffic stop, where he encountered several MPD officers serving on a specialized tactics unit called SCORPION Unit.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy says his office is now reviewing cases involving MPD's SCORPION Unit after several people continue to come forward, claiming they too were victimized by the officers charged with Nichols' death.

A local law firm is now representing one of those victims alleging that he was violated by the fiver former officers charged just three days before Nichols' deadly encounter.

State Representatives G. A. Hardaway and Joe Towns, as well as other local leaders said they will make an announcement regarding an investigation into MPD's conduct. That press conference will be held Friday, Feb. 17 at the NAACP office located at 588 Vance Ave. at 2 p.m.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has called for an outside review of the Memphis Police Department amid the investigation into Nichols’ death.

Ben Crump will also hold another news conference Friday at 1 p.m. requesting the the Department of Justice investigate the death of Gershun Freeman, who died last October by what was classified as a homicide while being held in Shelby County Jail after an altercation with jail officers.

Freeman's autopsy said he was found with multiple bruises, a stab wound to the back and deep cuts.

Charges and disciplinary actions taken for five former officers charged and one additional former officer

Along with second degree murder, each of the five officers charged, who served for the MPD for at least five years or less, was charged with aggravated assault – acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon, official misconduct thru unauthorized exercising of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, and official oppression.

The five officers, as well as another former MPD officer Preston Hemphill, all await a decision from the State of Tennessee’s Peace Officers Standards and Training (“POST”) Commission on whether they will decertified, which will prevent them from ever working as police officers again in the state of Tennessee.

Although only five officers currently face criminal charges for Nichols' alleged murder, Hemphill, the sixth former officer who served the SCORPION Unit who was involved in Nichols' death, was also fired.

Hemphill, who was at the scene of Nichols' first encounter with MPD, currently does not face any criminal charges, but D.A. Mulroy said the DA's investigation, as well as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's investigation, is still ongoing, and more criminal charges may be filed.

Hemphill and the five officers charged all made false reports in their Response to Resistance forms, which require officers to give true accounts in entirety of incidents where persons arrested resist arrest.

To read the decertification documents that include the disciplinary report that details the five former officer's false reports of the encounter as well as their violations of protocol, click here.

For Hemphill's decertification documents, click here.

Other law enforcement fired or facing disciplinary action

According to Chief C. J. Davis, there were between 15 to 20 law enforcement personnel from multiple departments on the scene at some point during Nichols' encounter with police.

So far, three Memphis Fire Department employees were also fired for violating MFD policies and protocols, but have not been charged. Two of those employees - both EMTS - had their licenses suspended February 3.

Two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were also relieved of duty with pay pending investigation, but not charged. On Thursday, Feb. 16, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said those two sheriffs have been suspended for five days without pay, which started February 15, but he has not received any indication from D.A. Mulroy that those sheriffs will be charged.