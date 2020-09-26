Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church launches fit challenge to get people active during COVID-19 pandemic

Church members are tasked with doing at least 30 minutes of fitness every day for 30 days.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During this pandemic, many peoples’ health and fitness may have taken a hit.

It’s been especially hard to lose weight while people are in quarantine, but Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis is near the end of a challenge that encourages people to increase physical exercise in their current daily routines.

“I hope that the logic is true, 21 days you’re able to start a habit so I hope this would be a habit for many people going forward,” said Reverend J. Lawrence Turner, Senior Pastor of MS Boulevard Christian Church.

Reverend Turner invited his members at the beginning of September to take part in the Boulevard Fit Challenge and dozens of members rose to the occasion.

“This particular challenge is the 30 for 30 challenge, it’s part of our Boulevard Fit and so we are encouraging our members during the month of September, we’re almost at the end of the challenge to get active for 30 minutes per day,” Reverend Turner explained.

He says the challenge goes hand in hand with what he calls the Season of Self Care. Church members are tasked with doing at least 30 minutes of fitness every day for 30 days.

“It’s been cool to see people riding their bike, some people are walking, some people are out running,” Reverend Turner said.

COVID-19 has impacted the African-American community immensely so church administrators wanted to do something to promote physical and mental health too.

“COVID-19 is having a severe impact on us because of underline conditions that are exacerbated when you don’t exercise, when you don’t eat right and so this is one just a way for us as a church to stay active”

Reverend Turner says the challenge allows his members to be competitive in a fun atmosphere and it takes their minds off pressures from the pandemic.

“I believe holistic faith means that we care not just for the soul but we take care of the mind and body,” Reverend Turner said.