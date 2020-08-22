MS Governor Tate Reeves declares State of Emergency as tropical storms approach

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday, ahead of the tropical storms approaching the Gulf.
Both Tropical Storm Laura and Marco are expected to make landfall early this week.
"This has happened ten times since 1869 that two storms are anticipated to hit the United States of America within a one-week period. We are monitoring very closely both Tropical Storm Marco and Laura," stated Governor Tate Reeves in the Saturday press conference.
"Both of these storms have a number of landmasses that they have to likely go over, and we know that brings significant lack of predictability. We have a lot to learn about these storms over the next two or three days before we know for sure what's going to occur."
