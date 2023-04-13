MSCS proposes new $1.9 billion budget for 2023-2024 school year

MSCS said the budget prioritizes teacher pay, safety and expanding academic opportunities for students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) proposed a new budget for the 2023-2024 school year, one that prioritizes teacher pay, safety and expanding academic opportunities for students, MSCS said.

MSCS requested a total budget of $1.9 billion. Teachers, students, parents, and the community told the district what they needed, making suggestions for how approved funds should be spent, MSCS said.

According to MSCS, the district is asking the Shelby County Commission to approve Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) funds that would take care of maintenance, increasing school safety, and updates to buildings.

The CIP funds would also cover construction cost for a new school in Frayser.

Increased teacher pay

As for increased pay, the district previously committed to investing an extra $27.3 million in teacher salaries, making the promised pay increase the highest percentage pay increase in Memphis.

The district is also seeking offer more money for bilingual teachers who help bridge the gap for students who are learning English as a second language more money.

The district also promised a 2.9% pay increase for all non-instructional employees.

If the budget is approved, teachers could potentially receive incentives like retention bonuses between $10,000 and $15,000 and academic performance-based bonuses based on state testing data. These incentives are geared towards attracting new teachers and retaining current educators, MSCS said.

The budget also leaves room for athletic coaching stipends and additional pay for electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and security resource officers.

Additional support for ESL

English and Language Arts (ESL) teachers would receive additional support to ensure teachers have the necessary resources for students learning to read.

Additional support for ESL includes sensitivity training, availability of ESL specific summer learning academies and tutoring.

Safety

With the constant occurrence of mass shooting threatening school safety, MSCS set aside $17 million investments in safety-related technology that is expected to increase school security. Additional money is needed for cameras, weapon detectors, fencing and personnel who can monitor weapon detectors and school campuses during the school day.

Exposure

Lastly, the budget includes an ask for funding for learning opportunities outside of the classroom. The district hopes field trips within and outside of city limits will increase student’s exposure.