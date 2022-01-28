MSCS announces chief of security's retirement

Gerald Darling, the chief of safety and security for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, is retiring after 13 years with the district.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Joris M. Ray, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) superintendent, announced the retirement of MSCS Chief of Safety and Security Gerald Darling Friday after 13 years serving in that role.

“Chief Darling has been instrumental in the reduction of major incidents in our schools,” Ray said. “We’re extremely grateful for his commitment to safety on behalf of our students and staff. He has devoted much of his life to service, and we send him well wishes and fulfillment on his retirement and next chapter.”

Under his leadership, the school district has been recognized nationally by the Department of Justice for its efforts in reducing crime and school incidents.

MSCS Security Services Division was awarded the Exemplary Schools Safety Award as the best in the country in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017 by the School Safety Advocacy Council.

MSCS was also selected as one of only six cities to participate in the Department of Justice National Forum on Youth Violence Crime Reduction Plan along with the City of Memphis.

Darling joined MSCS after 28 years of law enforcement experience. Prior to his selection as chief of security for the school district, Darling served as chief of police for the Miami-Dade School District from July 2004 until August 2008.

Darling’s last day of service is Monday, January 31.