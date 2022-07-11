MSCS needs your help! | MSCS inviting community members to help lay groundwork for national superintendent search

Community members will help lay the groundwork for the search, sharing ideas and thoughts about what qualities they would like an ideal superintendent t

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Education Fund (MEF) is asking that community volunteers join in and provide insight as Memphis Shelby County School’s prepares for to complete a national search for a school district superintendent.

MEF is a local non-profit that assists in community engagement and education enhancement.

MEF said community members will help lay the groundwork for the search, sharing ideas and thoughts about the qualities they would like an ideal superintendent to have.

As ideas are shared, MEF also said that MSCS will give community members insight on the district’s policy, while comparing the process to other national searches that have been done in the past, making sure to the search process is customized to meet local needs.

The engagement series will be done in three parts. Starting Monday, Nov. 7, community members can attend the virtual meeting at 6 p.m.