Kidnapping in South Memphis prompts MSCS to issue community warning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was taken against her will while walking to school in South Memphis on Thursday, according to Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS).

She was released, but now MSCS is working with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to determine if this incident is related to a suspicious man who school leaders said was reported to be in the area in March "attempting to pick up students against their will."

The most recent incident took place in the area of Ethlyn Avenue and Silver Street, according to MSCS. They said the victim was later released. The suspect is described as a man driving a dark-colored vehicle. MPD said the vehicle was a black SUV and that they responded at about 10 a.m.

MSCS said that police do not know if the March and April incidents are connected. They said they will continue to work alongside police as this matter is investigated.

MPD asks anyone with information or who may have seen a black SUV in the area on the morning of April 12 to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

If parents witness a scenario that is similar, they are urged by MSCS to call police immediately. Parents are also encouraged to tell their children to be aware of their surroundings, walk with a friend or report any suspicious behavior.