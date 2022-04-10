Memphis 13 to be honored with art murals 61 years after integrating MSCS

History was made 61 years ago when the Memphis 13 were the first to integrate into the Memphis Shelby-County School System

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — History was made 61 years ago when 13 Black first graders were the first to integrate into the Memphis Shelby-County School System. They are now known as the Memphis 13.

“In my book I think they’re all super heroes,” Memphis Artist Jamond Bullock said.

Monday morning October 4, Springdale Elementary School recognized the Memphis 13. Springdale was one the schools that were integrated back in 1961. They honored the 13 Black boys and girls, recognizing the courage they showed as kids.

“I am so excited. So overjoyed. Just at a loss for words, it’s amazing,” Jacqueline Christion said.

Christion is one of the Memphis 13. She attended Springdale, and she will be honored with a mural that will be painted on the outside of the school.

“I’m so excited and happy for them to recognize us after taking such along time to do this,” Christion said.

This will be the second mural that will be painted at one of the school sites.

Jamond Bullock painted the first mural at Bruce Elementary School back in 2020. He’s also a former Shelby County School student. The mural will depict Christion’s first day of school 61 years ago.

“I’ve been inspired by their story and hopefully someone that looks like me is inspired by my story,” Bullock said.

The mural will teach students who walk the halls the story of how significant of a moment this was in Memphis history.

“A lot of times our history has been taken from us or shoveled under the rug. In this instance it’s being put on the front stage which is very important,” Bullock said.

History they say needs to be shared with kids so they know just how powerful they can be.