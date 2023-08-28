MSCS radio station inducted into Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame

MSCS uses the station to provide hands-on training to students interested in being a part of the radio and TV broadcast industry.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The radio station 88.5: The Voice of MSCS was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame on Monday.

The Shelby County Music Advisory Board hosted the induction reception for the radio station on Monday afternoon in Memphis.

"If you look at these people, you see a group of dedicated individuals who understand the importance of students and their talents and their greatness, so they are making sure that the future of Shelby County is highlighted every day," Miska Clay Bibbs, Shelby County Commissioner, said at the reception.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) uses the station to provide hands-on training to students interested in being a part of the radio and TV broadcast industry.