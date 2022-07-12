Literacy Mid-South to host a Read901 literacy event

The event seeks to promote interaction and collaboration amongst key leaders and groups in the Memphis community, Literacy Mid-South said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South is scheduled to host a Read901 literacy event for local public leaders and public, private, faith-based philanthropic non-profit and small business sectors Tuesday, Juy 12 at the FedEx Event Center at Shelby Farms at 10 a.m.

Most students is Shelby County are reading below grade level.

With the Department of Education’s recent release of Memphis-Shelby County School’s TCAP scores, a great deal of focus has been placed on how community leaders, the MSCS district, and parents can better prepare students and help them grasp fundamental reading skills.

Literacy Mid-South said it believes that people can access better learning opportunities and more way to provide for their families by simply leaning to read.