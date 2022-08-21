Deputies suspended, Mulberry officer on leave after video shows violent arrest

The public is calling for answers after three law enforcement officers were caught on video using force on a suspect in Mulberry, Arkansas.

MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County Deputies were suspended and a Mulberry Police Officer is on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing a violent arrest, causing outrage on social media.

In the video, the three law enforcement officers are seen on top of the suspect, allegedly using excessive force, at a convenience store in Mulberry, Arkansas on Sunday, Aug. 21. The suspect is identified as Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina.

According to Sheriff Jimmy Damante with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), around 10 a.m. Sunday, Alma police officers were called about a man making terroristic threats to a convenience store employee. Worcester allegedly spit on the employee and threatened to "cut off their face."

Sheriff Damante says Worcester then traveled on a bike to Mulberry, near Exit 20, where the Mulberry officer and the deputies met with him. The conversation began calm, but the sheriff says Worcester then began attacking one of the deputies by pushing him to the ground and punching the back of his head, leading to what was seen in the video.

In the video, the deputies and the officer are seen holding Worcester down on the ground, kneeling on him and slamming his face to the ground.

WARNING: Video below contains graphic content some may find disturbing:

Arkansas State Police are now investigating the incident while CCSO holds an internal investigation.

The CCSO released the following statement on Facebook:

"In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter."

Sheriff Damante says the deputy was told to go to the hospital to get checked for their injuries.

The man, whose identity has not been released at this time, was booked into jail and then taken to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time. He faces charges of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, 2nd-degree battery, trespassing, aggravated assault and being in possession of an instrument of crime, according to Sheriff Damante.

The Mulberry Police Department released the following statement regarding the incident:

"The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department is aware of the video circulating on social media involving one of our officers. The Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate the incident. The officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department takes these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions. We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation."

As of Sunday night, the video has been shared on social media thousands of times.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following statement on Twitter regarding the incident:

I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 22, 2022

The Mulberry Mayor, Gary Baxter, released the following statement:

To the Citizens of Mulberry,

I was contacted by Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Greggory around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon making me aware of an incident with one of our officers that took place around 11 a.m. this morning. I was also made aware of a video taken by a bystander showing the incident that was circulating social media.

I, like many of you, was shocked and sickened by what I saw. I immediately coordinated with our police chief to ensure appropriate policy was followed resulting in the officer being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and requesting investigation by the Arkansas State Police as an outside agency. I then coordinated a response with Chief Greggory to inform the media and our citizens, via social media, to make them aware of city actions. The Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident and will provide the results when completed. I have been coordinating all afternoon with appropriate individuals and agencies ensuring the City of Mulberry is taking the proper actions. Once the investigation by the Arkansas State Police is completed, we will take the results of the investigations very seriously and take any actions necessary to ensure this never happens again. We have continually instructed our officers to respond professionally in all situations. I want to assure you, the citizens of Mulberry, and those who visit our city, that Mulberry Police Officers will treat all people with dignity and respect. Should this ever show not to be the case action will be immediate and decisive. Our officers are trained and briefed on how to respond appropriately to any incident. The safety and security of all who come in contact with our officers is our top priority and will endeavor to the best of my ability to make sure this is always the case.

No further details have been released at this time. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

