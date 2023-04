Three families, a total of 13 people, lived in the multi-family home. Everyone got out of the home safely with no injuries.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-family home in the Parkway Village-Oakhaven area is now destroyed after catching fire.

According to Memphis Fire Department (MFD), the fire started after two children were playing with fire.

Three families, a total of 13 people, lived in the multi-family home. Everyone got out of the home safely with no injuries.