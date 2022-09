MPD said lanes will be blocked for an unspecified time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a city watch alert after a multi-vehicle accident at I-240 East and 385 West.

All eastbound traffic lanes on I-240 East at 385 West are blocked.

MPD said lanes will be blocked for an unspecified time.

MFD confirmed that at least one person was transported to Regional One trauma. ABC24 is working to confirm how many victims were involved in the accident.