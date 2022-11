Three cars were involved in an accident Tuesday night around 11 p.m. The condition of those injured in the crash is currently unknown.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two people were transported to the hospital, including a Memphis Police officer, after a three-car crash in Hickory Hill Tuesday, Nov. 29.

According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened in front of the Ridgeway Police Precinct in the 3800 Block of Ridgeway Rd. just before 11 p.m.

