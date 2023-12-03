Memphis police investigating two deadly crashes from Sunday night

The Memphis Police Department said that there were two deadly car crashes they investigated on Sunday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were two deadly car crashes they investigated on Sunday night.

MPD said they responded near 11 p.m. to someone that was struck at North Hollywood near Chelsea. Two vehicles were involved, they said.

MPD said that the vehicle responsible drove away but the second vehicle stayed.

The person that was hit was taken to Regional One where she succumbed to her injuries, according to MPD.

Police encouraged anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Anonymous tips can be left at this number.

MPD also said they investigated a crash toward midnight at Ridgeway near Village Grove.

This was a one-vehicle crash where a vehicle struck a pole, they said.

The driver was taken to Regional One where she succumbed to her injuries, according to MPD.