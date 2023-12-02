KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple people, including an off-duty Knoxville police officer, were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-40 West near the Blount County line Saturday night, according to KPD.
Around 9 p.m., a car was traveling eastbound on I-40 West when the crash happened.
KPD said a total of five cars were involved and multiple people suffered injuries, none of which are considered life-threatening.
Police said the off-duty officer suffered a broken arm among other injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.
According to police, the driver of the crash, a 60-year-old man, was unable to provide a statement on the scene due to his injury, but there was no initial indication of alcohol or drug impairment.
The driver was cited for reckless endangerment, no proof of insurance and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.