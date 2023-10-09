Multiple separate shootings from Saturday to Sunday launch investigations, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were multiple separate shootings between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Two of these have been confirmed to be deadly, according to MPD.

One shooting took place in the 6900 block of Red Oak Circle, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday to find a man who was a victim of a shooting.

Police said this man was transported to Regional One in critical condition and that the suspect was wearing a gray shirt.

Memphis police said another shooting took place at 3268 South Third. Officers said they responded shortly before 8 p.m. and that a man was located who was the victim of a shooting.

This man was transported to Regional Once in critical condition, according to MPD. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

The suspect was wearing a white shirt and jeans, according to MPD. He drove away in red sedan, according to MPD.

A shooting took place on 5280 Summer Avenue, according to MPD. This is the location of the At Home store.

Officers said they responded shortly before noon to find two victims that were men.

One was found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD. The other was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

The suspects drove away in a gold SUV, according to MPD.

Memphis police said another shooting took place in the 200 block of West Fairway. Officers said they responded shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

One woman was transported to critical condition at Methodist South, according to MPD. She later died at the hospital, according to MPD.

Memphis police said that the suspect or suspects drove away in a gray sedan.

