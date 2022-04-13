Severe storms cause damage across the Memphis area

A few roads are closed in DeSoto County after severe weather rolled through the Mid-South.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Mid-South on Wednesday evening, causing wind damage, flash flooding, and even a few funnel clouds.

Several roads were flooded in the Memphis metro area, with some drivers abandoning their cars after stalling out.

Video from Twitter user @jbooth0722 showed what appeared to be a funnel cloud over West Memphis. The video was taken from Martyr's Park in Downtown Memphis, looking across the Mississippi River. No touchdown was reported.

There are multiple trees and power lines down in DeSoto County after severe weather rolled through the Mid-South on Wednesday.

DeSoto County officials also reported several trees down on homes in both Southaven and Olive Branch.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, the following roads are closed as of 6:27 p.m.:

Newell Road between Highway 301 and Highway 304

Bramble Lane between Lake Forest Drive and Thornwood Cove

Nail Road from Honeysuckle Lane to Highway 61

Have any photos of storm damage in your area? If it's safe, text them to us at 901-321-7520.