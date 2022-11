Eastbound lanes on Hwy 385 Bill Morris Pkwy at Ridgeway and the right shoulder lane has been reopened after a morning accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes on Hwy 385 Bill Morris Pkwy at Ridgeway and the right shoulder lane have been reopened after a morning accident.

Memphis Police Department said that possibly six cars were involved in the crash. MPD responded to the accident at 5:56 a.m.