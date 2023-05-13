Mural unveiled for the 'Memphis 13' who worked to end segregation

Sixty-two years ago, 13 Black first-grade children made history by integrating into schools like Springdale Elementary.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than six months in the making, a mural dedicated to "The Memphis 13" was unveiled on Friday.

The group of former students helped integrate elementary schools in Memphis 62 years ago, helping to end segregation.

These 13 Black first-grade children made history in what was then the Memphis City Public School System, and Springdale Elementary was one of the schools that welcomed members of the 13 back in 1961.

The mural will now be a lesson to current students as they walk the halls of Springdale.

"It's good to start the education at the elementary level, so that when they get older, they can tell it to somebody," Jacquiline Christion said. "I tell it to my great grandchildren right now at eight years old about what I did, so they can be where they are today."