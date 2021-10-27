My Cup of Tea unveils Memphis Themed tea box

The café partnered with the Orange Mound Arts Council to feature artwork from a professional black artist.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tea lovers know all about the decorative boxes used to store tea bags.

Well a café called "My Cup of Tea" has partnered with Orange Mound Arts Council to make its latest Memphis-themed tea box. This is the ninth one so far, but this is the first one that features artwork from a professional black artist with connections to one of Memphis's oldest neighborhoods, Orange Mound.

"Our tea provides a resource for people who are looking for a very helpful product, but it also provides just in the employment of women more than they have ever made before and job security that we are very proud of. Because our women are like family to us," said Carey Moore, MCOT founder and CEO.

Andre Miller was the selected designer this year.