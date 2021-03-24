"My Sister's Keeper" empowers Black women to advocate for their health, well-being

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare launched "My Sister's Keeper" in 2018.
Every month they host a kitchen table talk, now virtual, to bring Black women together.
On Wednesday night, the hospital will host "Girl on Fire" via Zoom. It begins at 6:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
“We’re highlighting individual women, Black women in the community that have started their own business, started their own non-profit and talking about how we can advocate for yourself in the middle of a pandemic," Katrina Kimble, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare outreach coordinator, said. "You still have a voice you just have to decide how you want to use your voice.”
