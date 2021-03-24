x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Local News

"My Sister's Keeper" empowers Black women to advocate for their health, well-being

Each month "My Sister's Keeper" hosts a kitchen table talk, now virtual, to support and empower Black women
Credit: Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare launched "My Sister's Keeper" in 2018.

Every month they host a kitchen table talk, now virtual, to bring Black women together.

On Wednesday night, the hospital will host "Girl on Fire" via Zoom. It begins at 6:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

“We’re highlighting individual women, Black women in the community that have started their own business, started their own non-profit and talking about how we can advocate for yourself in the middle of a pandemic," Katrina Kimble, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare outreach coordinator, said. "You still have a voice you just have to decide how you want to use your voice.”

For more information and a link to join, click here.

This story will be updated shortly with more information.