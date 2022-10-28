My Cup of Tea reveals new tea box design

The design was created by local Memphis artist, Danny Broadway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, October 26th, My Cup of Tea revealed their new tea box design for their new flavor, Dreamsicle, titled Seeking the Dream. Dreamsicle is in reference to an ice-cream desert we enjoyed as children. The orange popsicle with the vanilla inside. The design for this tea box was created by Memphis artist Danny Broadway.

"This year, we re-entered the opportunity for artists who have attachment with Orange Mound, to present with us a folio of some of their work, and so in doing so, we discovered that Danny Broadway had what we were missing, which was what we now call Seeking the Dream," said Carey Madison Moore of My Cup of Tea.

Moore also touched on Broadway's ability to tell a story just with one picture and his historical grasp of Orange Mound in his work.

Danny Broadway graduated from the University of Memphis in Fine Arts and he is nationally known. He has work displayed in Memphis International Airport, and he is in residence at St. George's Independent School, teaching Pre-K through High School students.

"It's exciting for me always to put my artwork on something that has a deep meaning like this My Cup of Tea industry. When the opportunity presented itself, I had to start thinking about what I wanted to create, and I started thinking about all the people that I've met in Memphis, and some who are from Orange Mound. They are so connected to the community, and very proud to say that they are from Orange Mound," said Broadway.