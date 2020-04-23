x
Nashville to pay $35,000 to family of man slain at Waffle House

Victim’s mother filed lawsuit against city in April 2019 alleging that GPS errors first sent dispatchers to wrong Waffle House location
NASHVILLE, Tennessee —

The city of Nashville will settle a lawsuit with the family of one of four victims shot to death inside of a Waffle House restaurant in 2018.

The Metro Council voted Tuesday to approve a $35,000 payment to the family of Akilah DaSilva. The decision came one day ahead of the anniversary of the attack in which DaSilva was killed.

News outlets report DaSilva’s mother filed a lawsuit against the city in April 2019 alleging that GPS errors first sent dispatchers to the wrong Waffle House location, contributing to her son’s death.

The Tennesseean reports the city has said it likely could've won the case, but it would've been expensive.

