National Breastfeeding Month: how lactation specialists are helping new moms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi have some of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the country, according to the CDC.

That's why the work being done by lactation specialists is important as they try and encourage and educate new moms about the importance of breastfeeding.

"Breastfeeding is so important and it provides so many values and nutrition for baby and also benefits for mom," Crist Brooks, a lactation specialist and coordinator at Regional One, said.

Brooks said lactation specialists meet with every new mom.

"We teach them about breastfeeding, help them get the baby latched, talk about support and education," she said.

Brooks said breastfeeding is so important. She said not only does it reduce infant deaths/SIDS but it also has health benefits like immunization for babies and can reduce health concerns like type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The World Health Organization said universal breastfeeding can save 820,000 infant lives each year.

According to a CDC breastfeeding report card done on infants born in 2017, Mid-South states have the lowest breastfeeding rates in the country.

In Mississippi and Arkansas, 70% had never breastfed. In Tennessee, it was nearly 76%. Compare that to a state like Colorado which boasted a 92% rate.

Brooks said one of the biggest barriers women face in breastfeeding, is whether or not they have a strong support system at home.

“When moms breastfeed, they start breastfeeding well but when they get home, they might not have the support that they have at the hospital," she said. "You may have somebody who is not very positive with breastfeeding. So, a lot of our moms will start here and then as they go home they do not continue so the rate of breastfeeding is lower here.”

Lactation specialists have to go beyond just reaching the new mom for support and education, Brooks said it's also now about connecting with their families and support network.

“We try to involve the family members and support person because sometimes they don’t have the education or knowledge of breast feeding and the impacts of breast feeding," she said. "We try and pull them in and include them."

Brooks said the education process for new moms is often dispelling myths associated with breastfeeding too.

“A lot of the myths we have to dispel is I don’t have enough milk, it’s going to hurt, I can’t eat spicy food, that maybe my baby will be too attached," she said. "When a mom says it may hurt, most of the time that’s a position and latch issue and we can help the mom with that."