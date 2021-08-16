National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump releases statement on Kroger security guard who fired shot that killed Alvin Motley

“It has been reported that the man who killed Alvin Motley over loud music, Gregory Livingston, was not a licensed armed security guard at the time of the shooting."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump released the following statement on Gregory Livingston, the security guard who killed Alvin Motley following a verbal altercation over loud music at a Kroger fuel center in Memphis on August 7:

“It has been reported that the man who killed Alvin Motley over loud music, Gregory Livingston, was not a licensed armed security guard at the time of the shooting. Reports allege Livingston was denied his license on two separate occasions and his most recent application filed in early August was denied because he violated a statute for working as an armed guard without a registration card. This begs the question, if he was denied his license and didn’t have one when he killed Alvin, why was he on Kroger premises with a firearm acting like he was qualified to do so, and seemingly, with Kroger’s blessing?