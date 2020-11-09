National Civil Rights Museum hosts Understanding White Privilege webinar

Virtual event seeks to reveal history of racial bias and how Caucasians can use privilege for equality

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum will host a free webinar on Wednesday, September 16, entitled “Understanding White Privilege: A Key to Dismantling Systemic Racism.” Facilitator and consultant, Dr. Diane J. Goodman, will explain what white privilege is, how it operates, ways it is experienced in everyday life, and how it can be used to create more racially just society.

The free webinar focuses on the systemic disadvantage and harm to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) and where the idea of white superiority and the inferiority of people of color comes from. It identifies stereotypes, racist ideology and structures, and explores ways to overcome those that reinforces unmerited white privilege at the expense of BIPOC communities.

Goodman will reveal the long record of discriminatory policies against BIPOC groups related to property and land ownership since the 18th century that cultivated a tangible, visual baseline in which white privilege thrives. While showing how white people are systematically advantaged, or privileged, she also examines how they can more effectively engage in creating spaces for equity and justice in their circles of influence.

Diane J. Goodman, Ed.D. has been an educator, trainer, and consultant on diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice issues for over 30 years. She has done training and consulting with a wide range of organizations, universities, schools, and community groups, and has been a professor at several universities. A particular focus of her work is on addressing racism, whiteness, and racial justice, and facilitating anti-racism groups for white people. She is the author of the book Promoting Diversity and Social Justice: Educating People from Privileged Groups (second edition) and co-editor and contributor to Teaching for Diversity and Social Justice (third edition) and other publications.