National Civil Rights Museum hosts virtual criminal justice reform symposium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum and Just City hosted a virtual symposium over the weekend.
The symposium called "Journey to Justice" highlighted critical criminal justice reform work that's being done throughout the country. During the event, panelists discussed how much work remains in the movement.
"That issue that before people could go to school, vote, live in segregated neighborhoods that they actually first had to live. And so what we're seeing here as Americans in 2020 we're like ‘oh my gosh’ ", said Megan Ming Francis with the Roots of an Unjust System. "I can’t believe this is happening but this is not just in terms of new anger this is a pattern that has persisted over time."
The 90-minute virtual event consisted of three journey stops, panel discussions and a keynote address by award-winning Attorney and clemency champion Brittany K. Barnett.
The event with Just City provided a platform for community leaders to present research, share stories and perspectives on today's pressing of social issues.