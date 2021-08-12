Student applications being accepted for Keeper of the Dream Award

Students can apply on the the National Civil Rights Museum’s website by September 10.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum and Memphis-based International Paper are accepting applications for this 18th annual Keeper of the Dream Award, which will honor 6th–12th graders in the Memphis area who have demonstrated a commitment to making lives better for others.

The Keeper of the Dream Award, is inspired by the National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award, which honors men and women globally who are recognized for their work in the struggle for civil and human rights. The Keeper of the Dream Award recognizes young people who have demonstrated extraordinary courage, compassion, leadership and service and are forging paths to expand opportunities for others.

"The Keeper of the Dream Award celebrates students who are role models for all of us," said Dr. Alissa Campbell Shaw, International Paper senior manager, global corporate social responsibility and community engagement, and executive director of the IP Foundation. "We are looking forward to celebrating this year’s up and coming youth leaders who are making a difference in their communities."

“We are excited to have the Keeper of the Dream award back after its hiatus last year due to the pandemic,” said Dr. Noelle Trent, museum Director of Interpretation, Collections and Education and Student Forum managing producer. “We know there are numerous young people throughout the Mid-South who have worked to empower and improve their communities.”

Award recipients will be recognized at the virtual Freedom Award Student Forum on October 14.

There will be two winners in grades 6-8 and two winners in grades 9-12. Each will receive $500, a trophy and a one-year family membership for up to five people to the National Civil Rights Museum.

Relatives of International Paper and National Civil Rights Museum employees are not eligible.