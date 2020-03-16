National Civil Rights Museum will close Tuesday due to COVID-19

The National Civil Rights Museum will temporarily close until further notice.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis will temporarily close to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice, as the coronavirus pandemic escalates in the United States.

In a release Monday morning, NCRM said "we recognize that this situation is extremely fluid and feel it necessary to halt operations to ensure the safety of our employees and guests".

While the museum is closed, all public events and programming are cancelled, including the annual April 4th commemorative service.

NCRM says it will provide frequent updates on any changes regarding its operations status.