Memphis remembers National Crime Victims' Rights Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and several other agencies hosted events in honor of crime victims across the state this week.

This week, the group made stops in Nashville and Chattanooga, but Friday was Memphis' turn.

TDOC waved lanterns in the wind at the Shelby County Office of Re-Entry, saying they want to raise awareness for resources available to victims in Memphis.

"It's always important to talk about victims to never ever forget the impact of crime on each and every victim and their family," said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. "Once a case is closed in the DA's office that's one thing, but if you were a victim of crime, you continue to be a victim of crime."