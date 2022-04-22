Formal complaint issued by NLRB against Starbucks for 'Memphis 7'

The NLRB will now civilly prosecute Starbucks for the firings.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a formal complaint Friday for the seven workers fired from the Starbucks store on Poplar Avenue and Highland Street in February.

In a statement sent to ABC24, the complaint specifically alleges that Starbucks fired these workers because they "joined or assisted the Union and engaged in concerted activities, and to discourage employees from engaging in these activities."

In addition, the complaint alleges that Starbucks “has been interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees in the exercise of the rights.”

