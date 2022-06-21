Why you might smell natural gas in some areas around Memphis and Shelby County Wednesday

MLGW said it will be performing maintenance involving mercaptan all day Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is warning Mid-South residents there may be a smell in the air as work is done on some natural gas facilities Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

MLGW said it will be performing maintenance involving mercaptan Wednesday. Mercaptan is the chemical odorant added to natural gas, which gives it the rotten egg/sulfur smell. It’s added so gas can be easily detected.

The maintenance will take place at the following three facilities:

Germantown Gate Station (2121 N. Germantown Rd)

Collierville Gate Station (791 S. Mount Pleasant)

Airways Gate Station (5539 Airways Blvd)

The work will begin at 7 a.m. and last all day. If it’s not completed Wednesday, crews will finish up on Thursday morning.