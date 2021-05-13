Nearly 100 gardens to be featured in 6th annual Cooper-Young Garden Walk

The Cooper-Young Garden Walk is returning for its 6th year this Saturday and Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 6th annual Cooper-Young Garden Walk is making its return this weekend after going virtual in 2020. The event gives people an opportunity to see up close some of the best gardens the neighborhood has to offer.

When the walk started six years ago, it featured just 23 gardens. This year it boasts 93 of them including more than 40 "secret gardens" where people will venture into the backyard of homes to see gardens not visible from the streets.

Cooper-Young Garden Walk Chairperson Kim Halyak hopes the event will provide inspiration for everyone that walks through.

“People are going to see very eclectic gardens," she said. "They’re going to see very serene, traditional, chickens, beekeeping, urban farming, raised beds, outdoor showers, outdoor tubs. They’re going to see things that they’ve never seen before and they’re going to go home truly inspired.”

One of the featured garden spaces people will see and experience includes what has become an outdoor sanctuary for Tommy Langston and Jimmy Thomason.

Their hidden oasis includes multiple patio spaces, flowers and even a chicken coop.

“It’s a chance to get out and see something beautiful and not just our yard," Thomason said. "There are many beautiful yards on this tour and it’s just a chance to get out and see something nice. See what your neighbors are up to."

During the two-day event there will also be live music in backyards, educational booths and demos.

The walk runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $25 and go to benefit the Cooper-Young Garden Club and beautification projects of the neighborhood.

The 6th annual Cooper-Young Garden Walk is presented by Urban Earth.