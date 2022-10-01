x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Need help with utility bills? Qualifying customers can get assistance through the city's assistance fund

Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis City Council have put aside $1 million in the City of Memphis Utility Assistance Fund program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water customers that are receiving cutoff notices may possibly qualify for a credit on their account up to $500. For the tenth year, Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis City Council have set aside money in the City of Memphis Utility Assistance Fund.

To qualify for part of the $1 million that has been put aside for the program, you must:

  • Be an existing client of the Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS)
  • Have a financial, health, or military deployment-related hardship
  • live in Memphis
  • have utilities in your or your spouse's name
  • have a current MLGW cut-off notice

For more details, visit MLGW’s website at mlgw.com/utilityassistance

Related Articles

In Other News

Need help with utility bills? Qualifying customers can get assistance through the city's assistance fund