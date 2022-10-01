Need help with utility bills? Qualifying customers can get assistance through the city's assistance fund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water customers that are receiving cutoff notices may possibly qualify for a credit on their account up to $500. For the tenth year, Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis City Council have set aside money in the City of Memphis Utility Assistance Fund.
To qualify for part of the $1 million that has been put aside for the program, you must:
- Be an existing client of the Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS)
- Have a financial, health, or military deployment-related hardship
- live in Memphis
- have utilities in your or your spouse's name
- have a current MLGW cut-off notice
For more details, visit MLGW’s website at mlgw.com/utilityassistance.