Neighbor of missing Cannon County woman charged with homicide, TBI says

McCormick was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide, according to the TBI.

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection the disappearance of a Cannon County Woman who was the subject of a "Silver Alert" in March, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

This man was the woman's neighbor, according to the TBI. David McCormick was on the TBI Most Wanted list over the weekend.

The TBI said that during the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified McCormick as the person responsible for the disappearance of 58-year-old Laura Beth Powers.

She had originally been reported missing to the Woodbury Police on March 3, having been last seen at her home on Feb. 23, according to the TBI.