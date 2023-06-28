New apartment complex planned for Town of Collierville

The Board of Aldermen approved plans for the 'Springs of Ashby' off Maynard Way.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new apartment complex has been approved for the Town of Collierville.

The Board of Aldermen approved the plans Monday for the ‘Springs of Ashby,’ a 196-unit complex off Maynard Way near the Walmart store.

According to the plans, the apartments will range from studios to three-bedrooms.

Earlier this month, the Collierville board approved another Ashby development for townhomes along Maynard Way, just north of these proposed apartments.

This land has been undeveloped for years, and the apartment proposal had been rejected in previous forms, before changes were made to the plans.