New Chief Nurse Officer named at Baptist Women's and Children's Hospitals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the current Chief Nurse Officer of Baptist's women's and children's hospitals in Memphis is set to retire, the hospital has announced that April Fox will be the CNO at Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women and the Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children Hospital.

Current CNO Carol Thetford retires after 43 years of service, beginning her career in the newborn ICU at Baptist Memorial Hospital-East, which is now Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis.

Thetford graduated from Baptist School of Nursing in 1980, was promoted to NICU nurse manager in 2002 and has served as chief nursing officer at the women’s Hospital for 21 years.

Thetford was honored with the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes nurses who have devoted their life’s work to the compassionate care of others.

“Carol Thetford leaves behind an indelible legacy at Baptist Women’s and Children’s hospitals,” said Allison Bosse, CEO and administrator of Baptist Women’s Hospital and Baptist Children’s Hospital. “We have an abundance of gratitude for Carol’s dedication to Baptist and our community, her contributions to the advancement of quality care for women and children and her commitment to Baptist’s healing, preaching and teaching mission.”

Thetford's replacement — April Fox — brings over 25 years of experience to the role. She completed her doctorate nursing practice at Grand Canyon College.

She most recently served as the interim director of Maternal and Fetal Services at HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.

“We are thrilled to welcome April Fox as the chief nursing officer for Baptist Women’s Hospital and Baptist Children’s Hospital,” Bosse said. “Her experience in women’s and children’s health is impressive and will contribute to Baptist’s commitment to providing exceptional care for women and children in the Mid-South.”