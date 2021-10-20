New COVID-19 protocols in place for Grizzlies season opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Basketball is back in the Bluff City.
The Memphis Grizzlies tip off at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday night for the first game of the season. Grizzlies face off against Cleveland.
The season opener also marks the start of new protocols in place for COVID-19.
Beginning Wednesday night, fans are required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. At-home tests are acceptable but it must be taken within 72 hours of the game.
The health department's mask mandate is also still in effect inside FedExForum.
With the new protocols, fans are asked to arrive early because the verification processes may lead to backed up lines.
To speed up the process, FedExForum officials ask fans to download an app called "CLEAR" which allows people to upload proof of vaccination making it quicker to enter games.
Fans can also arrive early to enjoy the pregame entertainment. Live music at the FedExForum Plaza begins at 5:30 p.m.
Halftime entertainment for the season opener will be Memphis' very own Project Pat.