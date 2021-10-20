New COVID-19 protocols in place for Grizzlies season opener

The Memphis Grizzlies open their season at home Wednesday night against Cleveland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Basketball is back in the Bluff City.

The Memphis Grizzlies tip off at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday night for the first game of the season. Grizzlies face off against Cleveland.

The season opener also marks the start of new protocols in place for COVID-19.

Beginning Wednesday night, fans are required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. At-home tests are acceptable but it must be taken within 72 hours of the game.

The health department's mask mandate is also still in effect inside FedExForum.

With the new protocols, fans are asked to arrive early because the verification processes may lead to backed up lines.

To speed up the process, FedExForum officials ask fans to download an app called "CLEAR" which allows people to upload proof of vaccination making it quicker to enter games.

Don’t forget! For the @memgrizz season opener on Wednesday, all ticketed guests must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination for entry. For more information, download the CLEAR app before entering for easy & efficient access.



Enroll here: https://t.co/jWWdbCXoZu pic.twitter.com/H9EThFVb0z — FedExForum (@FedExForum) October 18, 2021

Fans can also arrive early to enjoy the pregame entertainment. Live music at the FedExForum Plaza begins at 5:30 p.m.