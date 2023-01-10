New Dollar General store opens in the Walker Holmes Memphis area

The new Dollar General store is located at 3501 S 3rd St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Dollar General location is now open, providing people living in the Memphis Walker Holmes area with a nearby grocery and convenient store option.

The new store is located at 3501 S 3rd St.

According to Dollar General, customers will be able to shop fresh fruits and vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and other produce items.

With the opening of its newest location, Dollar General said it will create between six to 10 job openings.

The company said it offers benefits like health insurance, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.